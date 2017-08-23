Catholic World News

Virginia congressman: ‘something bold’ must be done to help Iraq’s Christians

August 23, 2017

Following a visit to Iraq, Rep. Frank Wolf (R-VA) offered policy recommendations to assist Iraq’s beleaguered Christians.

“There is an ever-increasing concern that many of the ethnic and religious minority communities will be unable to return home due to the destruction, and the growing political tensions between the central government of Iraq, the Kurdistan Regional Government and other non-state actors,” he said, adding:

If something bold is not done by the United States and the international community, I believe we will see the end of Christianity in the cradle of Christendom and a loss of religious and ethnic diversity throughout the region which could result in further destabilization across the Middle East and present a threat to US national security interests.

