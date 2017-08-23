Catholic World News

Report: 3 Kenyan Christians killed after refusing to convert to Islam

August 23, 2017

Members of the jihadist group Al-Shabaab hacked three Kenyan Christians to death after they refused to heed a demand to convert to Islam, according to World Watch Monitor, which reports on the persecution of Christians.

The incident took place near Lamu, Kenya, on August 18. One of the victims, a 17-year-old, was Catholic.

The militants then took a fourth life, killing the mentally disabled brother of one of the victims.

Al-Shabaab, which is part of Al-Qaeda, is most active in Somalia and Yemen, but has also made inroads in northern Kenya.

