Catholic World News

Theme announced for papal trip to Chile

August 23, 2017

The Vatican has released the theme and logo for Pope Francis’s four-day apostolic journey to Chile, which begins on January 18.

The trip’s theme is “My peace I give you” (Jn. 14:27), from Christ’s words on Holy Thursday.

“The Pope with this visit exhorts all to a ‘culture of encounter,’ favoring a climate of unity for the Chilean people,” the National Commission for the Apostolic Journey explained in a statement.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop