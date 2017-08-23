Catholic World News

Theme announced for papal trip to Chile

August 23, 2017

The Vatican has released the theme and logo for Pope Francis’s four-day apostolic journey to Chile, which begins on January 18.

The trip’s theme is “My peace I give you” (Jn. 14:27), from Christ’s words on Holy Thursday.

“The Pope with this visit exhorts all to a ‘culture of encounter,’ favoring a climate of unity for the Chilean people,” the National Commission for the Apostolic Journey explained in a statement.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!