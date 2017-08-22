Catholic World News

Australian archbishop warns Church workers: same-sex marriage may lead to dismissal

August 22, 2017

Archbishop Denis Hart of Melbourne, Australia, has warned that Church employees could lose their jobs if they enter into same-sex marriages.

“Our teachers, our parish employees are expected totally to uphold the Catholic faith and what we believe about marriage,” said the archbishop, who is the president of the Australian bishops’ conference. He said that the Church will not change her teaching on marriage, and Church workers will be expected to respect those teachings. “Any words or actions which work contrary to that would be viewed very seriously,” he said.

The archbishop said that local churches would be responsible for addressing situations in which Church employees are at odds with Church teaching.

