Chilean court upholds bill allowing legal abortion

August 22, 2017

Chile’s top court has upheld legislation that allows for legal abortion in some circumstances.

The court said that a measure allowing for abortion in cases of rape, fetal deformity, or threat to the mother’s life is constitutional. The bill will become law when it is signed by President Michelle Bachelet, who has energetically backed the measure.

The advent of legal abortion in Chile will leave only six countries in Latin America—the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Suriname—that retain complete bans on abortion.

