Catholic World News

Historian sees Catholic involvement in plot to end Nazi Holocaust

August 22, 2017

In a new book, a Canadian historian suggests that a Swiss Catholic politician and a papal nuncio worked with others to persuade Heinrich Himmler to bring an end to the Nazi campaign to exterminate Europe’s Jews.

Himmler, the chief planner of the Holocaust, issued orders in 1944 to stop the killing of Jews and dismantle concentration camps. Most historians believe that with Germany losing the war, Himmler was motivated by a desire to escape punishment for the atrocities.

But historian Max Wallace believes that Himmler’s orders were prompted by secret negotiations, in which the Nazi leader hoped to make his own peace agreement, bringing World War II to an earlier end. Wallace lays out the evidence of those negotiations in his new book, In the Name of Humanity: The Secret Deal to End the Holocaust.

Although he admits that he does not have the “smoking gun” evidence that would prove his theory, Wallace says that material in the Vatican’s secret archives could shed more light on the secret talks, and “may very will rewrite the history of the Holocaust.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!