Spanish terrorists planned to bomb Sagrada Familia basilica

August 22, 2017

The Islamic terrorists responsible for two bombings in Spain last week had apparently planned to target the Sagrada Familia basilica in Barcelona.

According to Spanish media reports, police discovered more than 100 gasoline cans that had been collected by the terrorists, who planned to use them in later bombings after their attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils. The Sagrada Familia—the unfinished masterpiece of architect Antoni Gaudi—was reportedly their target.

A memorial Mass for victims of last week’s attacks was held on Sunday in the Sagrada Familia.

