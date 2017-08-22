Catholic World News

Kenya’s bishops welcome legal challenge to election results

August 22, 2017

The Catholic bishops of Kenya have welcomed a decision by a defeated presidential candidate to challenge the results of the vote.

Raila Odigna, who lost the election to incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta, has charged that the election was manipulated by the government, and promised to produce evidence of cheating in an appeal to the nation’s top court.

The Catholic bishops’ conference praised Odinga for choosing a legal avenue for his protest, rather than inciting violence in the wake of the elections. They said that “our stand as your shepherds has been very clear: all the aggrieved parties should use the legal means as provided by the constitution to seek redress.” The bishops said that a proper challenge should “strengthen the rule of law and the democratic process in our country.”

