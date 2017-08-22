Catholic World News

Prelate discusses employment, migration with EU Council president

August 22, 2017

As Estonia assumed a six-month presidency over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Estonia’s sole Catholic bishop and a leading official of the EU bishops’ commission met on August 18 with the Baltic nation’s prime minister.

Bishop Philippe Jourdan and Brother Olivier Poquillon “expressed the concerns of Pope Francis for two of the most current topics, such as the effects of digitalization of the economy on employment, and chosen migration,” according to the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community.

The two also emphasized “the importance of investing in the youth in order to make it possible for the new European generations to become active citizens and grow culturally and professionally in their own country.”

