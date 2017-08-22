Male religious superiors ask Pope Francis for encyclical on nonviolence
August 22, 2017
The Conference of Major Superiors of Men, which represents male religious institutes in the United States, met recently in Arizona and adopted a resolution on nonviolence.
The superiors asked Pope Francis to write an encyclical on nonviolence and called upon the Church to move away from the just war tradition in favor of nonviolent resistance.
They added:
We resolve to offer accompaniment and nonviolent resistance for solidarity and protection of vulnerable immigrants, refugees, oppressed religious and ethnic minorities, elderly, unborn, prisoners and death row inmates, and other marginalized persons along with all of God’s creation.
Posted by: garedawg -
Today 10:21 AM ET USA
Of course, if you ask them if we should have "nonviolently resisted" Hitler, they'll probably say "That doesn't count!".