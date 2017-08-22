Catholic World News
English prelate welcomes government report on prisoners’ families
August 22, 2017
The English bishops’ lead bishop for prisons welcomed the publication of a government report on the importance of prisoners’ families.
“I strongly welcome Lord Farmer’s report, which highlights clearly the central role that families can play in helping prisoners to turn their lives around and making our society safer,” said Bishop Richard Moth.
References:
- Bishop Richard welcomes Lord Farmer’s report on prisoners’ families (Catholic Church in England and Wales)
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!