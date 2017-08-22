Catholic World News

English prelate welcomes government report on prisoners’ families

August 22, 2017

The English bishops’ lead bishop for prisons welcomed the publication of a government report on the importance of prisoners’ families.

“I strongly welcome Lord Farmer’s report, which highlights clearly the central role that families can play in helping prisoners to turn their lives around and making our society safer,” said Bishop Richard Moth.

