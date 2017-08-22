Catholic World News

USCCB: bishop criticizes termination of program for Central American minors

August 22, 2017

The US bishops are “deeply disappointed” by the Trump administration’s decision to end the 2014 Central American Minors (CAM) parole program, Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin said in a statement.

The bishop, who chairs the bishops’ Committee on Migration, said on August 21 that “in terminating the parole option, the Administration has unnecessarily chosen to cut off proven and safe alternatives to irregular and dangerous migration for Central American children.”

“We supported the CAM program, which included both refugee and parole options, precisely because it provided a legal and organized way for children to migrate to the United States and reunify with families,” he added. “Terminating the parole program will neither promote safety for these children nor help our government regulate migration.”

