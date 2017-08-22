Catholic World News

Spanish cardinal denounces religious violence

August 22, 2017

The president of the Spanish Episcopal Conference denounced religious violence following the Islamist terrorist attack in Barcelona that left 14 dead and over 130 injured.

“Religion is not transmitted violently; it is transmitted by proposing, not by imposing,” said Cardinal Ricardo Blázquez Pérez of Valladolid. “The path is never terrorist violence; respect for all persons is the true path of the construction of the future and of peace now and always.”

