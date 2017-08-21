Catholic World News
Priests who have children must accept responsibilities: Irish bishops
August 21, 2017
The Catholic bishops of Ireland are calling upon priests who have fathered children to accept their parental responsibilities.
In new guidelines—which have not yet been officially been released, but were leaked to the Irish Times)—the bishops say that a priest who fathers a child must provide for that child, with the welfare of the child taking precedence.
It seems to me that the ordinations of active homosexuals is much bigger moral and financial problem for the Church.