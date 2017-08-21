Catholic World News

Papal greetings for Methodist-Waldensian synod

August 21, 2017

Pope Francis has sent a message of greeting to leaders of the Methodist and Waldensian churches, who are holding a synod in Turin this week.

The Pope promises his prayers for the participants, and his hopes that “these days of sharing and reflection, which take place during the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, will be inspired by the joy of placing oneself before the countenance of Christ.”

“Walk always toward full unity,” the Pope exhorts the Protestant leaders.

  • Posted by: jackbene3651 - Aug. 21, 2017 9:22 PM ET USA

    What kind of Pelagianism do Methodists practice, Your Holiness?

