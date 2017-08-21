Catholic World News

Papal adviser: critics of Amoris Laetitia guided by ‘intellectual Pelagianism’

August 21, 2017

Archbishop Victor Manuel Fernandez, a close adviser to Pope Francis, has defended Amoris Laetitia, saying that critics of the papal document are guilty of an “intellectual Pelagianism” and caught in a “death trap.”

Archbishop Fernandez—who is widely believed to have drafted Amoris Laetitia for the Pope—said that critics are engaged in a “betrayal of the heart of the Gospel.”

In his defense of the document, published in a Latin American theological journal, the archbishop said that there should be no confusion about the interpretation of Amoris Laetitia, because Pope Francis himself offered a definitive interpretation in a private note to Argentine bishops.

Archbishop Fernandez answers one of the questions submitted by the four cardinals who asked for clarification of Amoris Laetitia; he says that the document does teach that some actions which the Church views as intrinsically evil—in this case, sexual intercourse outside of a valid marriage—can be justified by circumstances. He writes:

It is also licit to ask if acts of living together more uxorio should always fall, in its integral meaning, within the negative precept of “fornication.” I say, ‘in its integral meaning,’ because one cannot maintain those acts in each and every case are gravely dishonest in a subjective sense.

Archbishop Fernandez has made the same argument, in his own name, for some time. One passage in Amoris Laetitia repeats, almost exactly, a passage from an essay the Argentine archbishop wrote more than 20 years ago.

Archbishop Fernandez insisted that opposition to the papal document has come from a “small but hyperactive” minority within the Church, “an oligarchic group of ethicists.”

References: