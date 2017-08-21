Catholic World News

USCCB: prelate decries Barcelona terrorist attack

August 21, 2017

The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace lamented the August 17 terrorist attack in Barcelona.

“Once again, an act of terror has taken more than a dozen lives and injured scores of others,” said Bishop Oscar Cantú of Las Cruces, New Mexico. “The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops unequivocally condemns this morally heinous act and places itself in solidarity with the people of the Archdiocese of Barcelona and Spain at this terrible time of loss and grief.”

