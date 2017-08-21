Catholic World News

Pope laments ‘inhuman violence’ of recent terrorist attacks

August 21, 2017

At the conclusion of his August 20 Angelus address, Pope Francis spoke about recent terrorist attacks.

“We carry in our hearts the pain over the terroristic attacks in recent days that have claimed numerous victims in Burkina Faso, in Spain, and in Finland,” he said to those gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

The Pontiff added, “Let us pray for those who died, for the wounded and for their families and let us implore the Lord, the God of mercy and of peace, to free the world from this inhuman violence.”

