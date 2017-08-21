Catholic World News

Vatican Observatory bloggers cover eclipse

August 21, 2017

Bloggers associated with the Vatican Observatory Foundation are covering the solar eclipse taking place in the United States.

Brother Guy Consolmagno, SJ, the director of the Vatican Observatory, has traveled to the Kentucky town that is closest to the point of greatest eclipse.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!