Vatican Secretary of State, Russian patriarch to discuss Ukraine

August 21, 2017

A staff member of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Synodal Department for External Church Relations said that Ukraine is on the agenda of Cardinal Pietro Parolin’s upcoming meeting with Patriarch Kirill.

Father Stefan Igumnov told the Russian news agency Interfax that Ukraine “remains problematic in the relations between the two churches because of the occasional destructive activities of the Greek Catholics in Ukraine.”

