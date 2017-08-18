Catholic World News

New Jersey mayor removes Guadalupe shrine from state-owned land

August 18, 2017

Mayor Hector Lora of Passaic, New Jersey, has ordered the removal of a shrine to Our Lady of Guadalupe that was on public property.

The shrine had been set up 14 years ago by a local group, which surrounded an image of the Virgin Mary with flowers and candles. But the group had never obtained legal permission for the display.

”The shrine was located illegally on public property and its removal should not come as a surprise,” said the mayor. He said that the shrine had been taken to a “secure location.”

