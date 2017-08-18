Catholic World News

Catholic marriages in Scotland plunge to 1941 level

August 18, 2017

A prominent Scottish priest has called for “systematic and intensified preaching and catechesis on marriage,” noting that the number of Catholic marriages in Scotland has dropped to its lowest level in more than 70 years.

Msgr. Peter Magee, the head of Scotland’s interdiocesan tribunal, reported that there were only 1,346 Catholic marriages in the country in 2016. The annual total had not been that low in Scotland since 1941; the all-time high, set in 1970, was 7,066.

Msgr. Magee said that pastors should seek help from experts in all fields in conveying the Church’s vision of marriage, which should be “a source of inspiration.”

