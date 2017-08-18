Catholic World News

Canadian bishops: ‘We cannot accept the unethical way Canadian mining companies have been operating in Latin America ‘

August 18, 2017

The Catholic bishops of Canada have issued a letter condemning “the unethical way Canadian mining companies have been operating in Latin America or other regions of the world.”

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Bishop Douglas Crosby of Hamilton, writing in his capacity as president of the Canadian bishops’ conference, says that the hierarchy “cannot remain indifferent to the cry of the poor or to the repercussions of environmental degradation on our common home.” The letter calls for appointment of an ombudsman to handle complaints against mining companies; measures to allow Canadian courts to handle prosecution of mining companies for violations of environmental law in other countries; and an end to government support of mining companies through free-trade agreements and international investment protection.

