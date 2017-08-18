Catholic World News

To help flood victims, Caritas Vietnam avoids government involvement

Catholic relief workers in Vietnam are avoiding involvement with the government in order to deliver supplies to flood victims in the remote Yen Bai province.

Bishop Joseph Nguyen Van Yen led a Caritas Vietnam team to help families in the northern region. He explained that government officials do not recognize the Catholic charitable agency, “so we try to pay quick, quiet visits to victims, console them and give them money so that they can deal with their situation.”

