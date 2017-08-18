Catholic World News

Papal sympathy for victims of accident on Madeira

August 18, 2017

Pope Francis has sent a message of condolence to the victims of an accident on the Portuguese island of Madeira.

At least 13 people died, and 50 were injured, when a tree fell on a group of Catholics preparing to join in a procession for the feast of the Assumption. In a message to Bishop José Carrilho of Funchal, the Pope promised his prayers for the victims and their relatives.

