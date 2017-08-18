Catholic World News

Papal sympathy for victims of accident on Madeira

August 18, 2017

Pope Francis has sent a message of condolence to the victims of an accident on the Portuguese island of Madeira.

At least 13 people died, and 50 were injured, when a tree fell on a group of Catholics preparing to join in a procession for the feast of the Assumption. In a message to Bishop José Carrilho of Funchal, the Pope promised his prayers for the victims and their relatives.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
Store: We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.

The Mysteries of the Rosary: An Adult Coloring Book