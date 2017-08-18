Catholic World News

Chinese officials close down Buddhist monk’s crisis-pregnancy center

August 18, 2017

Chinese officials have closed down a home run by a Buddhist monk to provide for abandoned babies and women in crisis pregnancies.

Master Daolu, a successful business executive who became a monk, had used his own home in Nantong as a refuge for pregnant women who cannot provide for their babies, as well as for abandoned children. He has offered to care for the children until they are adults, allowing their mothers to visit them frequently. His home became an alternative to government-run foster homes. More seriously, his efforts were seen as a challenge to the government’s strict family-planning policies.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!