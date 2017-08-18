Catholic World News

Australian prelate urges faithful to vote against same-sex marriage

August 18, 2017

An Australian archbishop has urged Catholics to register to vote, in advance of a unusual postal referendum on legal recognition of same-sex marriage.

Archbishop Timothy Costelloe of Perth, in a pastoral letter to be read at all the parishes of the archdiocese, explained that the Catholic Church “cannot support proposals for the changing of the legal definition of marriage to include same-sex couples.”

While acknowledging that the Catholic Church cannot impose its beliefs on Australian society, the archbishop added that Catholics have every right to air their views. He decried ad hominem attacks on those who oppose same-sex marriage:

It is unworthy to suggest that those who argue against the proposed redefinition of marriage are homophobic or in some way lacking in intellectual depth. It is unfair to suggest that they are trying to force their views on others. It is cruel to claim that such people are devoid of love, compassion or understanding for those in same-sex relationships.

The Australian government is organizing a non-binding “postal plebiscite” in which registered voters will be asked to weigh in on the question of same-sex marriage. The results will be tabulated in November.

