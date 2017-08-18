Catholic World News

Pope ‘greatly disturbed’ by Barcelona attack, prays for victims

August 18, 2017

Pope Francis has sent a statement of sympathy and a promise of prayers to the victims of terrorist attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, Spain.

The Pope condemned “such an inhuman act,” and offered his support to those who were injured and “to all Catalan and Spanish society.” He condemned the “blind violence, which is a grace offense to the Creator.”

The Pope’s message was conveyed in a telegram to Archbishop José Omella y Omella of Barcelona, signed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!