Over 1 million people have fled South Sudan for Uganda

August 18, 2017

More than 1 million refugees from South Sudan have flooded into Uganda, as the situation in the war-torn African country becomes intolerable.

”Families are escaping a living hell in South Sudan,” said Muhumed Hussein of the Norwegian Refugee Council—one of the many humanitarian agencies trying to cope with the crisis. His agency reported the arrival of the one-millionth refugee this week.

More than 6 million people in South Sudan are estimated to be in danger of starvation. Since gaining its independence in 2011 after a long and bloody civil war, the country has been split by violent internal conflicts that have driven hundreds of thousands from their homes and interfered with both the harvesting of crops and the delivery of relief supplies.

