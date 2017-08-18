Catholic World News

Cardinal Urosa: Venezuelan bishops reject foreign military intervention, whether from US or Cuba

August 18, 2017

The Catholic bishops of Venezuela “reject any foreign military interference” despite the country’s critical situation, said Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino of Caracas.

After celebrating a Mass on the 150th anniversary of the city’s cathedral, Cardinal Urosa reacted to a public statement by US President Donald Trump, hinting at a possible American military intervention. “The crisis through which we Venezuelans are suffering is so serious” that other nations are now speaking about involvement, the cardinal acknowledged. But he insisted: “We are Venezuelans, and especially because our government created the problem, we are the ones who have to resolve this crisis.”

Cardinal Urosa remarked that Venezuela’s bishops would reject “any foreign military interference.” He pointedly included interference by Cuba, “which has been in Venezuela for some time.”

