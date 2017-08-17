Catholic World News

Catholic Church in Russia recalls victims of Communism

August 17, 2017

The secretary-general of the Russian Catholic bishops’ conference has asked Christians in the West to help keep alive the memory of Russian Christians who died under Communist persecution.

“The sufferings in Soviet prisons and labor camps remain an issue for the whole of society” in Russia, said Msgr. Igor Kovalevsky. “Churches have been built to those who died for the faith, who deserve to be compared to the martyrs of Christianity’s first centuries.”

Msgr. Kovalevsky reported that during the “Great Purge” of the Stalin era, 442 Catholic priests and more than 100,000 Orthodox priests were killed. Of more than 1,000 Catholic churches and chapels, all but two were destroyed or converted for secular use.

