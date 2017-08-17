Catholic World News

Protests follow prison death of Pakistani Christian

August 17, 2017

Christians in Pakistan have staged public demonstrations to demand an investigation into the death of a Christian man who died in police custody.

Indaryas Ghulam died in prison in Lahore. The cause of his death is unclear, but witnesses reported that there were visible bruises and burns on his body.

Ghulam was one of 42 people who had been arrested in connection with the lynching of two Muslims who were suspected of attacking Christian churches. He had reportedly been offered freedom if he would renounce his faith.

