In foreword for book by abuse victim, Pope Francis repeats pledge to take action

August 17, 2017

Pope Francis has written a foreword to a new book by a Swiss man who was a victim of clerical abuse.

In his foreword for Father I Forgive You, by Daniel Pittet, the Pope refers to sexual abuse as “an absolute monstrosity, a terrible sin that contradicts everything that the Church teaches.” The Pontiff goes on to repeat his pledge to hold clerics accountable for their actions:

We will counter those priests who betrayed their calling with the most strenuous measures. This also applies to the bishops and cardinals who protected these priests —as happened repeatedly in the past.

