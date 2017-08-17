Catholic World News

Church in El Salvador establishes Office of Lay Martyrs to honor civil-war victims

August 17, 2017

The Catholic Church in El Salvador has established an Office of Lay Martyrs, to honor those who were killed during the country’s civil war.

“When someone sacrificed his life for something, then it is worthy asking why he did so,” explains Father Tomas Ciaran O’Nuanain, an Irish Franciscan who works as a missionary in El Salvador.

