Catholic World News

Church must clarify papal teaching, Cardinal Burke says

August 17, 2017

Cardinal Raymond Burke insisted that a clarification of Church teaching on divorce, remarriage, and the Eucharist is “now necessary,” in an interview with the weekly The Wanderer.

Cardinal Burke said that since the publication of Amoris Laetitia, there is evident confusion among the faithful, with some Catholics “practically in desperation” over the lack of clear teaching. Consequently, he said, “it is now necessary simply to state what the Church teaches about marriage, the family, acts that are intrinsically evil, and so forth.”

Because Pope Francis has declined to respond to the dubia which he and other cardinals submitted in a “very respectful” plea, Cardinal Burke said that a formal correction of the Pope’s statements may be required. He explained that this would entail a clear presentation of the Church’s constant teaching, which would be compared with “what is actually being taught by the Roman Pontiff.” He continued: “If there is a contradiction, the Roman Pontiff is called to conform his own teaching in obedience to Christ and the magisterium of the Church.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!