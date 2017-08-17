Catholic World News

Cardinal Sarah urges faithful to resist ‘revolutionaries’ who attack faith and family

August 17, 2017

At a memorial Mass honoring the martyrs of the Vendée region in France, Cardinal Robert Sarah challenged Catholics to oppose “the modern persecutors of the Church,” and warned that today’s attack on the faith is centered on a bid to undermine the family.

In his homily—which was reproduced in full by the French publication Famille Chrétienne—Cardinal Sarah paid tribute to the marytrs who were massacred in the aftermath of the French Revolution because of their stalwart support for the Catholic faith. He argued that an attack on the faith, similar to what occurred in the Vendée, is now taking place in his native Africa.

“Once again today, more than ever, revolutionary ideologists want to annihilate the natural place of self-giving, joyful generosity and of love,” the cardinal said. “These new revolutionaries are worried by the generosity of large families. They ridicule Christian families, for they embody all that they hate.”

Cardinal Sarah called upon today’s Catholic residents of the Vendée to defend the faith. He said that the attacks on Catholicism are taking place not only in Africa but in the Middle East, where Christians are “crushed by the pillars of persecuting Islam.”

