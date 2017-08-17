Catholic World News

Trump administration poised to end contraceptive mandate

August 17, 2017

The Trump administration will soon unveil new regulations that will exempt religious institutions from the “Obamacare” requirement that health-insurance programs must include contraceptive coverage, the Wall Street Journal reports.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump promised to repeal the “contraceptive mandate” for religious institutions. New regulations, fulfilling that promise and allowing employers to opt out of the contraceptive coverage, will soon be released, according to the Journal.

