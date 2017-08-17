Catholic World News

Vatican donates to shelters for immigrants on Texas border

August 17, 2017

The Vatican has donated $175,000 to two centers serving immigrants and refugees in the Rio Grande valley in Texas.

Cardinal Blase Supich of Chicago visited Sacred Heart parish in McAllen, Texas this week to present the Vatican gift for the Humanitarian Respite Center there. He also presented a donation of $75,000 to a similar shelter in San Benito.

