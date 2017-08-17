Catholic World News

India: Catholics rally against ‘one village, one denomination law’

August 17, 2017

Catholics in a small village in India’s state of Manipur have rallied to protest local officials’ decision that a Catholic who once lived in the village cannot be buried there.

Residents who lived in Leingangching village were drived out in 2010 after they converted to Catholicism. Their families insist that the country’s law establishes a right to burial.

