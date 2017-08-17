Catholic World News

Investigator in fetal-parts scandal wins legal battle against university employees

August 17, 2017

The man responsible for a series of investigative reports on the involvement of Planned Parenthood with the sale of fetal body parts has won a court victory over researchers who had sought to prevent public disclosure of their involvement.

Laboratory workers at the University of Washington had sued David Daleiden, saying that they would have injury if documents produced during his investigation revealed their work in procuring fetal tissues. Daleiden had obtained the documents through a search of public records.

A lower court had sided with the workers, ruling that the records must be redacted to eliminate not only the names of employees but the names of institutions and university departments involved in research on fetal tissue. A federal appeals court, noting that the public-records law requires full disclosure, said that the lower court must justify any redaction.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!