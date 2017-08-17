Catholic World News

Over 200 Christians detained in Eritrea since May

August 17, 2017

The death of a Christian woman in a prison camp in Eritrea has called attention to the arrests of scores of Christians.

More than 200 people have been detained in camps in recent weeks—including 23 who were arrested during the first week of August. Most were arrested during raids on “illegal” prayer meetings. The government of Eritrea has strict limitations on unregistered houses of worship.

