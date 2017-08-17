Catholic World News

Indian state of Jharkand passes anti-conversion bill

August 17, 2017

Jharkhand was become the 7th state in India to enact legislation to limit religious conversions, despite heavy opposition from religious-freedom advocates.

The legislation—which provides penalties for seeking conversions by force, fraud, or enticement—was pushed through the Jharkhand legislature by Hindu nationalists, who accuse Christians of luring people to the faith. An opposition-party leader remarked that the bill was unnecessary, since India’s law already penalizes “those indulging in coercive conversion or using allurement.”

Indian journalist (and occasional CWN correspondent) Anto Akkara remarked that the quick passage of the legislation demonstrated “the growing arrogance of the Hindu nationalists.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!