Catholic World News

Syriac Catholic patriarch laments US invasion of Iraq, Western aid to ‘moderate’ Syrian rebels

August 17, 2017

Syriac Catholic Patriarch Ignace Joseph III Younan of Antioch said that Western support for “moderate” Syrian rebel factions has caused the devastation of the country.

“I can tell you, we’ve been not only abandoned by the Western countries, but even we have been betrayed,” the Syrian prelate told the Southern Cross, the newspaper of the San Diego diocese. He charged that Western leaders have ignored the suffering of Christians, who are being driven from the country by the violence.

Patriarch Ignace dismissed the claim that the US and other countries are backing “moderate” Muslim forces in the Syrian conflict. No such forces exist, he said; “It’s a lie.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!