Melbourne archbishop says he’s prepared to go to jail rather than divulge confessions

August 17, 2017

Archbishop Denis Hart of Melbourne, Australia said that he would go to jail rather than obey a law requiring him to divulge the contents of a sacramental confession.

The archbishop was responding to a recommendation from the royal commission on sexual abuse, which had urged Australian states to implement new laws requiring priests to disclose reports of sexual abuse that they heard in confessions.

Archbishop Hart stressed that the Church could not accept such legislation. “I believe that this is an absolutely sacrosanct communication of the highest order,” he said. He added that he would “go to extreme lengths outside the confessional” to ensure that sexual abuse is reported to proper authorities.

A popular priest of the Melbourne archdiocese promptly contradicted the archbishop’s stand, calling for a “redefinition of the confessional seal.” Father Bob Maguire said: “Everything should be resubmitted in the post-modern age.” He added: “I want the bishops and the royal commission to tell me what to do.”

