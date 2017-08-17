Catholic World News

Teacher in landmark Philadelphia abuse case released 10 years early

August 17, 2017

A former teacher at a Catholic school in Philadelphia has been released from prison after a court overturned his conviction on charges of molesting a student.

Bernard Shero had been sentenced to a 16-year prison term in 2013, after he was convicted of rape. His conviction was overturned by a judge who observed that serious questions had been raised about the testimony of Shero’s accuser. A detective who had worked on the case testified that he was unable to support the accuser’s story.

Shero’s conviction had paved the way for the prosecution of Msgr. William Lynn, once the vicar for clergy in the Philadelphia archdiocese, for his alleged failure to take action on abuse charges. The conviction of Msgr. Lynn on child-endangerment charges has also been overturned on appeal.

Shero, after his conviction for rape was overturned, reached an agreement with prosecutors to plead “no contest” to the lesser charge of sexual assault, and was released because his stay in prison had already been longer than the usual sentence for that offense.

