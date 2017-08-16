Catholic World News

Kenyan bishops plead for peace, fear post-election violence

August 16, 2017

The Catholic bishops of Kenya have called for calm in the wake of disputed general elections.

An independent electoral commission declared on August 11 that incumber President Uhuru Kenyatta had been re-elected. But his rival Raila Odinga has contested the results.

Violence flared over the past weekend, with 24 people reportedly killed. The Catholic bishops issued an appeal for peace, fearing a repetition of the bursts of violence that followed elections in 2007 and 2008, causing hundreds of deaths and forcing tens of thousands to flee their homes.

