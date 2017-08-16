Catholic World News

Scotland: Church leaders urge action against anti-Catholic hate crimes

August 16, 2017

Catholic leaders in Scotland are urging government officials to recognize a rising tide of “hate crimes” that target Catholics.

Although Catholics account for only about 17% of Scotland’s population, an official report on hate crimes, released in June, found that Catholics are the targets in 57% of the incidents. “Were any other type of crime to be dominated so completely by a single type of behavior, we might expect a targeted strategy to emerge,” argued Peter Kearney, the director of the Scottish bishops’ media office.

