‘This is the land of Gandhi and Buddha’: India’s prime minister denounces religious violence

August 16, 2017

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for an end to religious violence in a speech marking the 70th anniversary of India’s independence.

“Sometimes in the name of faith, some people, due to lack of patience, end up destroying the social fabric,” said Modi. He spoke out against the mob violence that has marred the country’s record, and asked the public to join in building “the New India: a secure, prosperous, and strong nation.”

Modi is the leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a Hindu nationalist organization.

