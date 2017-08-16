Catholic World News

Prelate praises Uganda’s longtime ruler

August 16, 2017

A Catholic archbishop has praised Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni for preserving the fragile peace in the African country.

At an August 15 Mass at the Queen of Peace shrine in Lweza, Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga of Kampala reminded the congregation that the shrine had been established on a hill where artillery had once been set up, during the country’s civil warfare in the 1970s.

President Museveni, who was in attendance at the Mass, also spoke, saying that the people of Uganda had persevered in the fight for democracy. Museveni—who came to power in the 1980s after helping to overthrow two tyrannical leaders: Idi Amin and then Milton Obote—had contributed to the construction of th Queen of Peace shrine.

