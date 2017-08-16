Catholic World News

Nigerian cardinal: Amoris Laetitia affirmed traditional Church teaching on receiving Holy Communion

August 16, 2017

A Nigerian cardinal has said that Amoris Laetitia upheld the Church’s traditional teaching that Catholics who are divorced and remarried cannot receive the Eucharist.

Cardinal Jon Onaiyekan of Abuja said that the Church must always uphold the sanctity of both marriage and the Eucharist. Speaking at a Eucharistic congress in Ghana, the Nigerian cardinal lamented the pressure to change the Church’s teaching. He said: “In a world going down the drain through widespread moral laxity, the Church of God cannot abdicate her responsibility to uphold the high standards of the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

